First Derivatives’ (FDP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,645 ($32.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 1,668.22 ($20.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,252.50 ($40.03). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,551.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.05.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

