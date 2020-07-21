Ascential’s (ASCL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ascential to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 289 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt lowered Ascential to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 314.40 ($3.87) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.67. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 161.89.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

