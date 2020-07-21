Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hays (LON:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAS. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.60)) on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hays to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hays has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.90 ($1.70).

HAS stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.39. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

