$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Cinemark posted sales of $957.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

