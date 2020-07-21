Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

