Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Simard acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,275 shares of company stock worth $74,482.

BHB stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.