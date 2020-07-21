Synairgen (LON:SNG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Synairgen (LON:SNG) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SNG opened at GBX 190 ($2.34) on Monday. Synairgen has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 81 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of $283.92 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of asthma exacerbations caused by the common cold; IFN-ß that is in Phase-I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

