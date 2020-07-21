Morgan Stanley Purchases 783,625 Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.57% of GasLog Partners LP Unit worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.38. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLOP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

