Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to post $326.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.10 million and the lowest is $325.80 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $313.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.29, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

