Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSO opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $195.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

