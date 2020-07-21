National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.77

Media stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -3.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NSEC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Security Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

