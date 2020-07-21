Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.40. Red Rock Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 2,051,699 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

