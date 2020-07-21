Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.00. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

