Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

