Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex Int’l has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Standex Int’l has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $694.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Standex Int’l during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 84.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.