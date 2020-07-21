BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given New $104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.83.

BTAI opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.12.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,133,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,716,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

