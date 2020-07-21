PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $53.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,793,294 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

