ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $37.35 on Monday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 622.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.