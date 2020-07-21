Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $107.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.70.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $131.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

