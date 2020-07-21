Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to “Hold”

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JCS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Communications Systems stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.11. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Communications Systems had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 6.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 722,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

