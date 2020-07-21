IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IZEA Worldwide news, CEO Edward H. Murphy purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

