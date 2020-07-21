Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of INFI opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.68.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,308.31% and a negative return on equity of 329.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.