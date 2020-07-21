Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

HURN stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $1,024,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 134.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 156,924 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 121,535 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 257.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 263,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

