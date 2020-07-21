Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “house stock” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 96 ($1.18) to GBX 102 ($1.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141.80 ($1.75).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 98.62 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 236.50 ($2.91). The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.18.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

