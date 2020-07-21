AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($108.05) to GBX 9,100 ($111.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($101.53) to GBX 8,600 ($105.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($102.25).

AZN stock opened at GBX 9,320 ($114.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,513.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,876.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.55.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

