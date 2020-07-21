Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,745 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 5,380 ($66.21) to GBX 5,745 ($70.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Friday, May 29th.

JDG stock opened at GBX 5,210 ($64.12) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,967.50. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.70 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,060 ($74.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,490 ($55.25) per share, with a total value of £359.20 ($442.04).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

