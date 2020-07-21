Integrafin’s (IHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHP. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Integrafin from GBX 470 ($5.78) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Integrafin stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Integrafin has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.74).

Integrafin (LON:IHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integrafin will post 1189.9999817 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Gunby sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.53), for a total value of £6,143.67 ($7,560.51).

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

