RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPS Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 53.10 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million and a P/E ratio of -106.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.60 ($2.28).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

