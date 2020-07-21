Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TED. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 146.57 ($1.80) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.17 ($6.45).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 70.60 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,118 ($13.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,999.75 ($30,765.14).

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

