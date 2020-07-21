IMV (NYSE:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

IMV stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IMV by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

