Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($4.86) to GBX 357 ($4.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.40 ($4.88).

TRN opened at GBX 399.40 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 559.58 ($6.89). The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -22.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 448.08.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

