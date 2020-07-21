Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 865 ($10.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 780.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 680.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Oxford BioMedica has a 52-week low of GBX 356.73 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($10.58). The company has a market cap of $709.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath sold 1,000 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($8.66), for a total value of £7,040 ($8,663.55). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 729 ($8.97) per share, with a total value of £2,675.43 ($3,292.43). Insiders bought a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $73,791,360 over the last three months.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

