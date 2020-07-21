Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.
OXB stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 780.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 680.26. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.73 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $709.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Oxford BioMedica
Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.
