Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

OXB stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 780.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 680.26. Oxford BioMedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.73 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $709.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle bought 89,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £722,626.72 ($889,277.28). Also, insider Stuart Paynter bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($12,227.42). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 91,638 shares of company stock worth $73,791,360.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.