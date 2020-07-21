St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,023 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 937 ($11.53) to GBX 1,023 ($12.59) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 942.50 ($11.60).

STJ stock opened at GBX 969 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 954.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 952.46.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

