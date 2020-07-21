Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,612 ($19.84) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($19.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,590 ($19.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($15.31) to GBX 1,716 ($21.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($19.78).

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,407 ($17.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.61 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,896 ($23.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.75), for a total value of £34,457.60 ($42,404.13). Also, insider Benoit Durteste sold 208,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.15), for a total value of £2,729,248.64 ($3,358,661.88).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

