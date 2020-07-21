FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.24% from the company’s previous close.

FGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target (down from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 102.11 ($1.26).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.41) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $406.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.12.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £12,920 ($15,899.58). Insiders have bought a total of 34,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,946 over the last ninety days.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

