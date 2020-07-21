AO World (LON:AO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AO. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of AO opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The company has a market capitalization of $787.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.40 ($2.11).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

