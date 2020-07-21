Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Shares of Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.55. Lucid shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 114,276 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Lucid Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

