PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.50

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and traded as high as $15.58. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 374,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.