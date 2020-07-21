Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PFTI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 338,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $683,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.