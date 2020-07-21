Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.00. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

