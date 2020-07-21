Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $15.37. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 73,100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.