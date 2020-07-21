Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.39

Shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.39 and traded as low as $15.37. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 73,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

