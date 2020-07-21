Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.09

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $14.16. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 81,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the first quarter valued at $855,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 155.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

