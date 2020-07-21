Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $668.80

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $668.80 and traded as low as $658.77. Atrion shares last traded at $665.56, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $649.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.