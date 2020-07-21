Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.78

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.78 and traded as low as $164.11. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 2,277 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 54.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

