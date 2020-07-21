Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.15

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.83. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 126,900 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $8,652,760.92. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

