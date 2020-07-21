Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.14

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.14 and traded as low as $21.05. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

