Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.31

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.31 and traded as low as $68.60. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 609,885 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.31. The company has a market cap of $375.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.78.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

