Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.06. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 2,023 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

