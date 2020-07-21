Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.62. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 35,400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on VTNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.